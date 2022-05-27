Calvin Strong Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Watervliet Felon, Calvin Strong Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) Calvin Strong, age 30, of Watervliet, New York, pled guilty today to unlawfully possessing a firearm, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

As part of his guilty plea Strong admitted that on November 23, 2021, he possessed a Glock .40 caliber handgun and 15 rounds of ammunition in his residence. Strong’s prior felony convictions, including federal convictions for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon, and possessing and intending to distribute cocaine, cocaine base and heroin, prevented him from lawfully possessing the handgun.

Strong faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors. Sentencing is scheduled for September 26, 2022 before Senior United States District Judge Frederick J. Scullin, Jr.

This case was investigated by ATF with assistance from the United States Probation Office for the Northern District of New York, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Watervliet Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Belliss.

