California’s Economic Recovery Continues to Rebound

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement regarding today’s jobs report showing that California’s job growth over the last year continues to outpace the nation’s at 6.4 percent in March compared to U.S. jobs gains of 4.5 percent during that timeframe:

“Today’s report is more good news for California’s continued economic recovery, representing thousands of new opportunities for workers throughout the state. We’re committed to building on these gains and our progress toward creating a stronger, fairer and more prosperous state for all Californians to live and work.”

California’s unemployment rate continued to decrease, reaching 4.9 percent in March 2022.