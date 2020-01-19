California State Prison, Corcoran Officials Investigating the Death of an Inmate David Bobb as a Homicide

CORCORAN, CA (STL.News) Officials at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility, and State Prison, Corcoran (SATF) are investigating the death of an inmate on Facility A as a homicide.

On Jan. 16, 2020, at approximately 2:34 p.m., correctional officers responded when inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, attacked two inmates with a weapon and causing multiple head wounds to both victims.

Medical staff continued life-saving measures while waiting for the ambulances for both injured inmates. Both were transported to a local medical center. However, one inmate succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 4:01 p.m. The other inmate remains in critical condition at an outside area hospital.

Watson was received by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) from Humboldt County on September 4, 2009 to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

The deceased victim has been identified as inmate David Bobb, 48, who was received by CDCR from San Diego County on October 17, 2005 to serve a life with the possibility of parole sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

SATF’s Investigative Services Unit and the Kings County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

SATF opened in Kings County in 1997 and houses Level II, III and IV inmates. The institution specializes in substance abuse treatment, houses more than 5,400 inmates and employs nearly 2,000 people.