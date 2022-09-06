California Secures Fire Management Assistance Grant?

California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to Fairview Fire in Riverside County

SACRAMENTO (STL.News) On Labor Day, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant?(FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress?the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County.

Driven by temperatures in excess of 110 degrees, wind gusts and drought conditions, the Fairview Fire has burned more than 2,700 acres to date and is currently 5% contained.

The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on a cost-share basis, will enable local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs. The program, which is administered through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), provides rapid financial assistance to communities impacted by fires.

Cal OES Fire and Rescue and CAL FIRE personnel are working in concert with state and local agencies in response to the rapidly-moving fire. The State Operations Center is actively coordinating the state’s fire response, dispatching mutual aid and addressing emergency management needs.

