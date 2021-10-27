California: Robert Haack Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

California man, Robert Haack pleads guilty to wire fraud and federal Indian Arts violations

ALBUQERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Robert Haack, 55, of Los Angeles, California, pleaded guilty in federal court on Oct. 19 to violations of the Indian Arts and Crafts Act and wire fraud.

According to the plea agreement, on Apr. 4, 2013, Haack listed and sold a fake piece of Native American jewelry online, claiming it to be made and signed by a famed Hopi Tribe artisan, Charles Loloma, to an undercover law enforcement agent. On June 15, 2014, Haack again listed and sold another fake piece of Native American jewelry online to an undercover law enforcement agent.

Haack is currently out of custody awaiting sentencing. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, Office of Law Enforcement investigated this case with assistance from the Indians Arts and Crafts Board. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frederick T. Mendenhall and Nicholas Marshall are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today