California – Order Extending Price Gouging Protections

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order Extending Price Gouging Protections for Consumers

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that supports ongoing recovery efforts in counties severely impacted by wildfires by extending various prohibitions on price gouging.

The order also allows state-level prohibitions in other counties, where recovery efforts are further along, to expire, allowing local officials to enact similar protections if deemed necessary.

A copy of the Governor’s executive order can be found here.