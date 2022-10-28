Finance

California marijuana company sued after customers say its weed was not strong enough

October 28, 2022
Hattie Francis

A California marijuana company is being sued for false advertising after two dissatisfied customers said its weed was not strong enough.

The class action lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.

Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, filed the 26-page suit Oct. 20 on additional allegations including unfair competition and negligent misrepresentation.

Both plaintiffs claim they bought pre-rolled Jeeter-brand joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.

As required by The California Department of Cannabis Control regulations, all of the Jeeter products claim to have a specific, high THC content, the plaintiffs’ attorney, Christin Cho, wrote in the lawsuit.

“Because cannabis consumers generally prefer and are willing to pay more for high-THC cannabis products, declaring that their products have a very high THC content allows Defendants to charge premium rates for their cannabis products,” the lawsuit reads.