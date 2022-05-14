California Man Sentenced For Destroying Property

California Man Sentenced to Four Months in Prison For Destroying Property During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Defendant Smashed Windowpanes With Foot and Fist

(STL.News) A California man was sentenced today to four months in prison on a felony charge of destruction of government property for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

According to court documents, Hunter Ehmke, 21, of Glendora, California, was part of a large crowd gathered about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 6 outside the Rotunda Door on the East Side of the Capitol building. He jumped up onto a ledge of a window that has multiple panes and leads to an office inside. Ehmke, using his right foot, kicked in the three lower panes of the window, shattering them. Then, using his right fist, he smashed two additional windowpanes. According to the Architect of the Capitol, the damage to the five broken windowpanes totaled $2,821.

Ehmke was arrested in California on Jan. 13, 2021. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 4, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Following his prison term, Ehmke will be placed on three years of supervised release. He also must pay $2,821 in restitution.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office and the U.S. Capitol Police. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office. The FBI also was assisted by the Glendora Police Department in California during the arrest.

In the 16 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today