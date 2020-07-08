California Man Antonio Henderson Sentenced To 54 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Antonio Henderson, age 30, of San Bernardino, California, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon Leichty upon his plea of guilty to interstate transportation in aid of racketeering, announced United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

Mr. Henderson was sentenced to 54 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, a car loaded with methamphetamine in California was placed on a transport and shipped to Illinois. Mr. Henderson flew to Chicago, picked up the car and drove to it to South Bend, intending to deliver the car and its illegal drug cargo to another person. Henderson was arrested before making the intended delivery.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Schaffer.

