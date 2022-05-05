California: Jesse Michael James Sentenced for Assault

California Man, Jesse Michael James Sentenced to Federal Prison for Assault

(STL.News) Jesse Michael James, 40, of Santa Maria, California, was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi to 37 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. James previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

On December 7, 2020, James assaulted the victim with a hammer, causing the victim to sustain serious bodily injury. James is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the assault occurred on the Colorado River Indian Tribes (“CRIT”) Indian Reservation.

The FBI and the CRIT PD conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina J. Reid-Moore, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

