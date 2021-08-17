California Governor to Support Schools Amid Delta Variant

Governor Newsom Takes Action to Support California’s Hospitals and Schools Amid Delta Variant Impacts

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) With the faster-spreading Delta variant driving an increase in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in California, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to ensure the state’s health care facilities continue to have the staffing and resources needed to prevent potential strain on the state’s health care delivery system and to provide staffing flexibility for schools to ensure continuity of in-person instruction for all students.

The order extends provisions implemented to expand California’s health care workforce during the pandemic, including allowing health care workers from out of state to provide services in California and enabling certain medical personnel and emergency medical technicians to continue supporting the state’s COVID-19 response. The order also gives health care facilities the flexibility to plan and adapt their space to accommodate patients.

The order also provides more flexibility for retired teachers and school staff to return to fill short-term staffing shortages. Retired staff can assist schools impacted by the rising case rates caused by the Delta variant to stay safely and fully open.

A copy of the Governor’s executive order can be found here.

In addition, the California Department of Public Health today issued a new public health order requiring hospitals statewide to accept transfer patients from facilities with limited ICU capacity, when clinically appropriate.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective means of preventing infection, transmission and outbreaks. California has put more shots in arms than any other state – administering over 46 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with over 78 percent of those eligible having received at least one dose – and implemented a first-in-the-nation requirement that workers in health care settings be fully vaccinated, as well as stricter requirements for visitors at health care facilities. The Governor has also required all school staff at both public and private schools and all state workers to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week. The state is encouraging local governments and other employers to adopt a similar protocol and continues its multi-pronged strategy to reach communities with low vaccination rates.