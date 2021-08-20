California Governor Statement on July Jobs Report

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement regarding today’s July jobs report, which showed that California added 114,400 new jobs last month, more new jobs than any other state. This follows 71,500 jobs created in June, 94,700 jobs created in May, 102,000 jobs created in April, 132,400 jobs created in March and 156,100 jobs created in February – totaling 671,100 new jobs created this year.

“California continues to lead the nation’s economic recovery, adding 114,400 new jobs in July – more new jobs than any other state, and the fourth time this year of six-figure job gains. We’ll continue to lead with the science and data, prioritizing vaccinations and supporting those workers and small businesses hit hardest by this pandemic, to create the conditions for a robust economic recovery.”

The unemployment rate of 7.6 percent in July 2021 is 5.6 percentage points better than that of July 2020 and is California’s lowest unemployment rate since March 2020. From February 2021 through July 2021, California has added 671,100 total non-farm payroll jobs, which is an average of 111,850 jobs per month for that time period. Of the 2,714,800 jobs lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, California has now regained 1,582,900 jobs (58.3 percent). Nine of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in July. Leisure & Hospitality (+56,600) continued to have the state’s largest month-over increase for the sixth straight month thanks to significant increases in Food Services and Drinking Places.