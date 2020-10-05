California Governor Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for CA Supreme Court

A highly regarded jurist, Justice Martin Jenkins (Ret.) has been appointed to judgeships throughout his storied career

Justice Jenkins would be the first openly gay and third Black man to serve on the California Supreme Court

Justice Jenkins has served as Judicial Appointments Secretary to Governor Newsom since 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nomination of Justice Martin Jenkins (Ret.) for Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court. Justice Jenkins has held several prominent state and federal judicial positions throughout his career. He would be the first openly gay California Supreme Court justice and only the third African American man ever to serve on the state’s highest court. It has been 29 years since an African American man has served on the California Supreme Court.

“Justice Jenkins is widely respected among lawyers and jurists, active in his Oakland community and his faith, and is a decent man to his core,” said Governor Newsom. “As a critical member of my senior leadership team, I’ve seen firsthand that Justice Jenkins possesses brilliance and humility in equal measure. The people of California could not ask for a better jurist or kinder person to take on this important responsibility.”

