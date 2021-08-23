California Governor on Full FDA Approval of Pfizer Vaccine

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today regarding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and up:

“The FDA’s full approval further confirms that the Pfizer vaccine meets a rigorous, scientific standard for safety and efficacy, protecting against serious illness, hospitalization and death. With COVID-19 cases rising across the nation due to the Delta variant, I encourage all Californians to trust the science and protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated. With more than 80 percent of Californians 18 and up having received at least one dose, our work continues to close the gap in our most impacted communities and bring an end to this pandemic.”