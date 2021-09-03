California Governor on Death of Robert “Bobby” Travelstead

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Sonoma County Correctional Lieutenant

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Correctional Lieutenant Robert “Bobby” Travelstead of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:

“It is with great sadness that Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and members of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on this devastating loss. Lieutenant Travelstead dedicated his life to service, working to ensure the safety of his community and our nation, and we are forever grateful.”

Lieutenant Travelstead, 40, passed away on September 1, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.

Lieutenant Travelstead joined the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 as a Correctional Deputy and served in several roles in the Detention Division. He promoted to Sergeant in 2014 and worked as a Supervisor at the Main Adult Detention Facility, North County Detention Facility and Pretrial Services. In 2019, he promoted to Lieutenant and was assigned to the Main Adult Detention Facility as the Watch Commander.

Lieutenant Travelstead’s commitment to service began in 2001 as a member of the U.S. Navy. In 2006, he was honorably discharged as a decorated veteran, having served as a Field Medical Corpsman for the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force and Naval Service in Southwest Asia during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Lieutenant Travelstead is survived by his two daughters, Kaylie and Kiana, and three siblings.

In honor of Lieutenant Travelstead, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.