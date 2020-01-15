California Governor Newsom Statement on Retirement of California Supreme Court Justice Ming W. Chin

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today following California Supreme Court Justice Ming W. Chin’s announcement that he will step down later this year:

“We are grateful to California Supreme Court Justice Ming Chin for more than three decades of distinguished service as a jurist. As one of the first Asian Americans to take a seat on the highest court in our state, Justice Chin broke barriers. Serving with distinction on one of the most diverse state supreme courts in the country, Justice Chin has made a lifetime of critical contributions to the legal system, including the use of DNA evidence and the integration of science, technology and the law. Everyone fortunate enough to work closely with him would also testify to his collegiality, abiding professionalism and commitment to public service. Justice Chin’s success exemplifies the promise of California, where a son of potato farmers could become a Supreme Court justice, and in turn help grow the next generation of lawyers and jurists in our state.

“I am especially grateful for Justice Chin’s service as vice chair of the Judicial Council, where he has fought for the righteous cause of access to justice for all Californians. As he embarks on a well-deserved retirement, I wish him and his family the very best.”