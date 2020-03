California Governor Newsom Requests President Trump Deploy USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to Port of Los Angeles

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting the immediate deployment of the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to the Port of Los Angeles through September 1, 2020, to help decompress the state’s health care delivery system in Los Angeles in response to COVID-19.

