California Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order to Fight the COVID-19 Surge

Order expands capacity to combat COVID-19 in health care facilities

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom Saturday issued an executive order that expands the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The order gives the state the ability to increase the health care capacity in clinics, mobile health care units and adult day health care facilities. It also allows local governments more flexibility to utilize the skills of retired employees and reinforces the importance of the delivery of food, medicine and emergency supplies.

“The State of California is fighting hard to get the resources that Californians need to meet the COVID-19 surge. These emergency legal tools will increase California’s health care capacity and help facilities treat more patients,” said Governor Newsom.