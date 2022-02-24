California Governor Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced the following appointments:

Maxine Anderson, 71, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Committee to Review the Operations and Structure of the Commission on Judicial Performance. Anderson was a Claims Adjuster for the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office from 1989 to 2014. She is a member of the Board of Directors for the League of Women Voters of California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Anderson is registered without party preference

Judge Lucy Armendariz, 51, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Committee to Review the Operations and Structure of the Commission on Judicial Performance. She has served as a Judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2018. She was a Judge at the State Bar Court of California from 2007 to 2018. Judge Armendariz was Chief of Staff and Counsel in the Office of California State Senator Gloria Romero from 2002 to 2007. She was Ombudsman at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 1999 to 2002. Judge Armendariz earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. She is a member of Hispanas Organized for Political Equality and an Advisory Board Member of the Latina Lawyers Bar Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Judge Armendariz is a Democrat.

Marvin Deon, 42, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Committee to Review the Operations and Structure of the Commission on Judicial Performance. Deon has been Vice President of California Policy at Common Sense Media since 2020. He was Chief of Staff in the Office of California State Senator Nancy Skinner from 2016 to 2020. Deon was a Senior Policy Advisor for Nextgen Climate California in 2016. He was a Principal Consultant for the Assembly Committee on Public Safety Budget from 2011 to 2016. Deon was a Finance Budget Analyst for the Department of Finance from 2006 to 2011. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Deon is a Democrat.

Justice Teri Jackson, 65, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Committee to Review the Operations and Structure of the Commission on Judicial Performance. She has served as Presiding Justice of the First District Court of Appeal, Division Five since 2021 and served as an Associate Justice on the First District Court of Appeal, Division Three from 2020 to 2021. She served as a Judge at the San Francisco County Superior Court from 2002 to 2019. Justice Jackson was Counsel at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP from 1997 to 2022. She was an Assistant District Attorney at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office from 1984 to 1997. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Justice Jackson is a Democrat.

Beth Krom, 63, of Irvine, has been appointed to the Committee to Review the Operations and Structure of the Commission on Judicial Performance. She has been Owner of Beth Krom Creative Inc. since 2017. She served as an Irvine City Councilmember from 2000 to 2016, including as Irvine’s directly-elected Mayor from 2004 to 2008. Krom was a Teacher for the visually impaired from 1981 to 1985 in Texas. She is a member of the Advisory Board for the Orange County Children’s Therapeutic Arts Center and is a lifetime member of Hadassah. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Krom is a Democrat.

Morris Ratner, 55, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Committee to Review the Operations and Structure of the Commission on Judicial Performance. Ratner has been Provost and Academic Dean at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law since 2017, where he has been a Professor since 2012. He was a Visiting Assistant Professor at Harvard Law School from 2010 to 2012 and a Visiting Lecturer at Harvard Law School in 2009. Ratner was an Attorney at Lieff, Cabraser, Heimann & Bernstein LLP from 1993 to 2006 and at Morrison & Foerster from 1991 to 1993. He is a member of the American Association of Law Professors and the California State Bar. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ratner is a Democrat.

Robert H. Tembeckjian, 71, of New York City, NY, has been appointed to the Committee to Review the Operations and Structure of the Commission on Judicial Performance. Tembeckjian has been Administrator and Counsel at the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct since 2003, where he has served in several positions since 1976, including Deputy Administrator and Clerk of the Commission. Tembeckjian earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government and a Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Tembeckjian is a Democrat.