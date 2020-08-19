California Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.18.20

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Armando M. Quintero, 64, of San Rafael, has been appointed Director of the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Quintero has been Executive Director of the Sierra Nevada Research Institute at the University of California, Merced since 2015, where he was Director of Development from 2008 to 2014. He was an independent Environmental Educator from 1998 to 2008. Quintero held multiple positions at the U.S. National Park Service from 1977 to 1998, including Chief of the Special Park Uses Group and District Ranger at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Personnel Staffing Specialist for the National Park Service, Park Ranger and Supervisory Park Ranger at the Point Reyes National Seashore and Park Ranger at the Sequoia National Park and at the John Muir National Historic Site. Quintero is a member of the California Water Commission and the Marin Municipal Water District Board of Directors. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $186,389. Quintero is a Democrat.

Shanice Orum, 42, of Vacaville, has been appointed to the State Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Intervention. Orum has been a Program Administrator for the Child Care Program in the Community Care Licensing Division at the California Department of Social Services since 2017, where she has held several positions since 2007, including Bureau Chief and Policy Manager. Orum earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Golden Gate University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Orum is a Democrat.

Lisa Witchey, 42, of El Dorado Hills, has been appointed to the State Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Intervention. Witchey has been Bureau Chief for Resources Development and Training Support at the California Department of Social Services since 2017, where she was Bureau Chief for Operation and Evaluation from 2015 to 2017. Witchey was Personnel Services Manager at the Emergency Medical Services Authority from 2012 to 2015. She was Senior Liaison at the State Compensation Insurance Fund from 2006 to 2012, where she was Assistant Claims Manager from 2005 to 2006. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree in leadership from California State University, Northridge. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Witchey is a Democrat.