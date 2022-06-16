California Governor Honors Fallen EMPD Corporal & Officer

Governor Newsom Honors Fallen El Monte Police Department Corporal and Officer

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the deaths of Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana of the El Monte Police Department:

“Jennifer and I join Californians in mourning Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana, two brave public servants who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their tragic loss is a painful reminder of the risks our women and men in law enforcement face every day fulfilling the oath they were sworn to uphold. Our hearts are with their loved ones, their law enforcement family, and the people of El Monte.”

On June 14, Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana were shot and critically injured in El Monte while responding to a crime in progress. Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana were transported to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Corporal Paredes was a 22-year veteran of the El Monte Police Department. Throughout his career with the Department, Corporal Paredes worked several specialized assignments before being appointed Corporal. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

Officer Santana began his law enforcement career as a Deputy Sheriff with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, where he served for approximately three years. He left to join the police department in El Monte, the community in which he was raised. Officer Santana is survived by his wife, daughter, and twin sons.

In honor of Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.