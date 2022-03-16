California Governor Helped Pack Relief Supplies for Ukraine

Governor Newsom Helps Package Emergency Relief Supplies for Shipment to Ukraine

SOLANO COUNTY, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom visited the state’s disaster logistics warehouse in Solano County to help pack emergency relief supplies for Ukraine. The needed medical aid is being prepared for an upcoming shipment by Direct Relief, a California-based humanitarian aid organization that has been coordinating with the government of Ukraine and on-the-ground partners to provide support during the current crisis.

“California is united in our support for Ukraine,” said Governor Newsom. “Throughout this crisis, the state and non-profits, businesses, the faith community, and individuals across California have stepped up in solidarity with the Ukrainian community, a heartening reminder of our common humanity. We’ll continue to support the brave people of Ukraine and reaffirm our commitment to fundamental rights and freedoms around the world.”

The supplies packaged today include: