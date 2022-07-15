California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean CA initiative

California Removes Enough Trash to Fill Garbage Bags Lining the State’s Entire Coastline

SACRAMENTO – Enough trash to fill trash bags lining the entire California coastline twice over. That’s how much trash has been removed in the first year of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative.

In just the first 12 months since the $1.1 billion multiyear cleanup effort began last July, Clean California has removed 12,700 tons of trash – which would fill enough trash bags to line the California coastline two times – from California’s roadways, funded 231 projects to revitalize underserved communities, and created nearly 1,500 jobs – with thousands more expected in the coming years.

“It’s simple: all Californians deserve clean streets. That’s why we’re cleaning up California like never before in our state’s history,” said Governor Newsom. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done in just one year to make the Golden State a cleaner, safer place to call home – and we’re just getting started.”

California roadsides have less trash, underserved communities statewide are receiving beautification and safety upgrades, and hundreds more Californians have stable jobs in just the first year of Clean California.

“Clean California is helping communities throughout the state break the destructive cycle of litter and create public spaces we can all take pride in,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Thanks to Governor Newsom’s vision, California is cleaner, communities are addressing blight, and hundreds more of our fellow Californians have dependable work. I cannot wait to see what we can accomplish together in Year 2.”

First-year highlights of Clean California include: