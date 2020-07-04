California Governor and First Partner Honor Air Force 1st Lt. David Schmitz

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) On behalf of all Californians, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom honor Air Force 1st Lt. David Schmitz, who bravely gave his life in service to our state and nation. The Governor and First Partner extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

In memorial, Governor Newsom ordered that flags be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol. 1st Lt. Schmitz’s family will receive a letter of condolence from the Governor.

1st Lt. David Schmitz of Temecula, CA, died June 30, 2020 when a F-16CM Fighting Falcon crashed. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 1st Lt. Schmitz served as assistant mobility chief for the 77th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, SC.

