California Governor – $181 Million for Homekey Projects

Governor Newsom Announces $181 Million in Awards for 13 New Homekey Projects

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced $181 million in funding for 13 new Homekey projects across the state. When fully operational, the projects will provide 605 housing units for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness.

Today’s announcement, when added to recent Homekey Round 2 awards, means the state has funded 39 projects statewide so far this year, for a total allocation of more than $695 million. Since announcing the $2.75 billion extension of Homekey back in September, the state has already approved projects that – when completed – will create over 2,400 units of housing for Californians most in need of a home.

“Every Californian deserves a safe place to call home,” said Governor Newsom. “Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve housed thousands of individuals, and nearly every week we’re approving more Homekey projects – including today’s projects, which will bring hundreds more people off the streets and into a supportive environment with the critical resources they need.”

“People experiencing homelessness need a safe place to call home as soon as possible,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “Homekey continues to show that we can rapidly create these homes by converting hotels, offices and even empty lots into permanent housing. Thanks to this program and partnership with local communities, this week an additional 605 families and individuals will have a roof over their heads and access to the services they need.”

“It’s exciting to see so many good Homekey projects moving forward – projects that will ultimately create more than 600 units of quality housing to positively impact the lives of people across California,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “These 13 projects showcase innovation, a variety of housing types and most importantly, our determination to solve our state’s housing crisis.”

Today’s awards include the following projects: