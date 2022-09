Employers in California will have to post salaries for job listings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday.

The law takes effect on Jan. 1.

“This is a big moment for California workers, especially women and people of color who have long been impacted by systemic inequities that have left them earning far less than their colleagues,” said state Sen. Monique Limón, a Santa Barbara Democrat, in a statement to USA TODAY.