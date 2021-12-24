California DOJ Investigating LAPD Officer-Involved Shooting

California Department of Justice Investigating Los Angeles Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting Under AB 1506

OAKLAND, CA (STL.News) California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the California Department of Justice, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), is investigating and will independently review an officer-involved shooting (OIS) that occurred in Los Angeles on Thursday. At the conclusion of the incident, two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates that one of the deaths fell within the scope of AB 1506. The incident reportedly occurred around 11:45 a.m. after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls for assistance at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood.

Following notification by local authorities, the California Department of Justice’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California deployed to the scene of the OIS. Alongside other law enforcement partners, the California Department of Justice is investigating the incident. Once the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review. More information on the California Department of Justice’s roles and responsibilities under AB 1506 is available here: https://oag.ca.gov/ois-incidents.