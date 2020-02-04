California Department of Corrections Officials Seeking Offender, Orso Wesley Who Walked Away from Los Angeles Reentry Program

LOS ANGELES, CA (STL.News) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for Orso Wesley, 34, who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

An emergency search was immediately conducted after being notified at approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning that Orso had departed the MCRP without authorization.

Notification was immediately made to local law enforcement agencies. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend Orso.

Orso is black male who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 187 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was admitted from Los Angeles County on March 28, 2017, with a five-year, second-strike sentence for second-degree robbery. Orso was transferred from Calipatria State Prison to the MCRP on Nov. 14, 2019. He was scheduled to be released to parole this December.

Anyone who sees Orso or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately one year left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.