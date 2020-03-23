California Attorney General Leads 20-States Issued Statement

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) On the 10-year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra – who leads 20 states and the District of Columbia in California v. Texas to defend the law in its entirety – issued the following statement:

“As this life-saving law turns ten, we count its blessings: protections for 133 million people with pre-existing conditions, prescription drug coverage for seniors, coverage for adult children under age 26, expanded Medicaid coverage for modest income Americans, and so much more,” said Attorney General Becerra. “These very safeguards are under attack as the Trump Administration attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act in court. With the COVID-19 pandemic upon us, we should do all we can to protect Americans’ public health. That is precisely what our coalition of 20 states and DC is doing as we defend the ACA before the Supreme Court.”