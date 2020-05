California Attorney General Becerra to Announce Lawsuit on Gas Prices

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, joined by Assemblymember Marc Levine, will host a press call to announce legal action regarding California’s gas prices.

WHO:

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

Assemblymember Marc Levine

WHEN:

TODAY, Monday, May 4, 2020

10 AM PST/1 PM EST

