California AG Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

California Department of Justice Investigating Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol Officer-Involved Shooting Under AB 1506.

OAKLAND, CA (STL.News) California Attorney General Rob Bonta Monday announced that the California Department of Justice, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), is investigating and will independently review an officer-involved shooting (OIS) that occurred in San Leandro, California at approximately 2:00 AM on Monday, July 3, 2023. The OIS incident involving the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol resulted in the death of one individual.

Following notification by local authorities, DOJ’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated an investigation in accordance with AB 1506 mandates. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.

Please note: The information provided below is based on preliminary details regarding an ongoing investigation, which may continue to evolve.

SOURCE: California Attorney General