California – $43 Million in Awards for New Homekey Projects

Governor Newsom Announces $43 Million in Awards for Three New Homekey Projects

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced more than $43 million in funding awarded to three new Homekey projects located in Alameda, Petaluma, and Woodland. When fully operational, the three projects will provide 168 housing units for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Including today’s announcement, California has awarded $514 million for over 1,800 units across 26 projects as part of the expanded $2.75 billion Homekey program – a key component to the Governor’s plan to tackle homelessness.

“We’re treating homelessness with the sense of urgency that the moment demands, because every Californian deserves a place to call home,” said Governor Newsom. “Nearly every week, we’re approving additional Homekey projects up and down our state – continuing our progress to house Californians at an unprecedented rate.”

Governor Newsom’s multibillion-dollar homeless housing investments will provide more than 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years. Building on last year’s historic $12 billion investment to help get the most vulnerable people off the streets, the California Blueprint proposes an additional $2 billion investment in behavioral health housing and encampment rehousing strategies, creating a total $14 billion package to confront the homelessness crisis.

“At the end of February we were able to participate in the Point-in-Time count, which really puts into perspective the work we must continue to do to provide our residents with increased options for affordable housing,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “Each additional Homekey project we approve means units of housing to get people off the streets.”

“With the latest round of Homekey, we’re really seeing the out of the box thinking we need to help get us out of this housing crisis,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “These three projects funded today showcase the innovation of Homekey 2.0 and most importantly of all, will ultimately create 168 units of housing to dramatically improve lives and give people a fresh start.”

Today’s awards include the following projects: