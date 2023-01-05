CACI wins $2.25B defense counterintelligence contract

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) said Thursday it was awarded a five-year contract by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency to provide background investigation fieldwork services, valued at $2.25B.The DCSA is responsible for conducting more than 2M background investigations annually on civilian and military applicants and federal employees or employees of government contractors and consultants.Under this enterprise technology contract, more than 1,000 of CACI’s (CACI) background investigators will conduct initial investigations and periodic reinvestigations nationwide.Morgan Stanley downgraded CACI International (CACI) earlier this week, saying the defense technology company is poised to benefit from increased federal spending on cybersecurity.