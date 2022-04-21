Cabell County Woman Sentenced for Federal Drug Crime

(STL.News) A Cabell County woman was sentenced today to two years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Kassie McNeeley, 22, of Lesage, delivered a package of methamphetamine for Myreo Dixon to an individual in an apartment on Crestmont Drive in Charleston on January 9, 2021. Dixon had directed McNeeley to deliver the package and collect $31,500 as payment for the methamphetamine. McNeeley utilized her cell phone to maintain contact with Dixon throughout the drug deal by texting him multiple times. When McNeeley left the apartment in her vehicle, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop and seized the $31,500 in drug proceeds.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman prosecuted the case.

This case is part of a long-term investigation, dubbed the “Woo Boyz,” which resulted in federal charges against 15 individuals and was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Charleston Police Department, and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), with assistance from the United States Marshals Service and the West Virginia State Police. The Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) provided critical support to the investigative agencies.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the law enforcement agencies for conducting the investigation.

The investigation was part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and is the keystone of the Department of Justice’s drug reduction strategy.

Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations, and money laundering organizations that present a significant threat to the public safety, economic, or national security of the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today