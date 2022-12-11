Cabell County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Tiffani Meeks, 38, of Barboursville, pleaded guilty today to three counts of wire fraud, after defrauding a Cabell County business while its bookkeeper.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from August 1, 2019, through March 9, 2021, Meeks was the company’s bookkeeper and had duties that included paying bills, monitoring credit and bank statements, maintaining accurate accounting records, and providing those records to the company’s owners upon request. Meeks pleaded guilty to using company credit cards not issued to her to make three unauthorized personal online purchases totaling $7,329.39 between February 19, 2020, and November 3, 2020. Those purchases included $3,179.99 for an inflatable bouncy house.

Meeks further admitted that her unauthorized personal online purchases with company credit cards totaled at least $121,841.60 between February 12, 2020, and June 18, 2021. Meeks made at least $6,862.83 of the unauthorized online purchases after she was fired by the company on March 19, 2021. To hide her fraud, Meeks had the unauthorized purchases shipped to her residence, mislabeled them as legitimate payments in company records, and withheld pages listing them before providing those records to the owners.

Meeks is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $750,000.00 fine. Meeks agreed to pay restitution. Of the $121,841.60 in authorized purchases, $12,151.15 has been credited back to the company leaving an outstanding balance of at least $109.690.45.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin F. Scott is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-119.

###