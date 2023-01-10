Buy Zydus Lifesciences, target price Rs 488: HDFC Securities

Securities has buy call on Zydus Lifesciences with a target price of Rs 488. The current market price of is Rs 456.2. HDFC Securities recommended to keep stoploss at Rs 442.Zydus Lifesciences, incorporated in the year 1995, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 46191.94 Crore) operating in Pharmaceuticals sector. Zydus Lifesciences key Products/Revenue Segments include Pharmaceutical Products, Other Operating Revenue and Export Incentives for the year ending 31-Mar-2022. Financials

For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 4179.10 Crore, up .98 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 4138.60 Crore and up 8.88 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 3838.10 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 511.30 Crore in latest quarter. The company’s top management includes Mr.Pankaj R Patel, Dr.Sharvil P Patel, Mr.Ganesh N Nayak, Mr.Bhadresh K Shah, Mr.Mukesh M Patel, Mr.Nitin R Desai, Ms.Dharmishtaben N Raval, Ms.Apurva S Diwanji. Company has Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as its auditors. As on 31-12-2022, the company has a total of 101 Crore shares outstanding. Investment Rationale

Stock price is in an attempt of decisive upside break-out of resistance of top of Nov at Rs 454 levels.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 74.98 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Dec-2022, while FIIs owned 2.86 per cent, DIIs 13.61 per cent.