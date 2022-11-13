Buy Zomato, target price Rs 90: Emkay Global

Emkay Global has buy call on Zomato with a target price of Rs 90. The current market price of Ltd. is Rs 70.8.



Zomato Ltd., incorporated in the year 2010, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 62234.80 Crore) operating in Services sector.

Zomato Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Service Revenue, Other Operating Revenue and Royalty Income for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 1830.80 Crore, up 15.73 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1582.00 Crore and up 57.69 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 1161.00 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs -250.80 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 9.98 per cent, DIIs 2.62 per cent.

