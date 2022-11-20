Buy Vinati Organics, target price Rs 2500: Motilal Oswal

has buy call on Vinati Organics with a target price of Rs 2500. The current market price of is Rs 2106.1.

., incorporated in the year 1989, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 21458.84 Crore) operating in Chemicals sector.

Vinati Organics Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Organic/Inorganic Heavy Chemicals, Scrap and Export Incentives for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 586.27 Crore, up 11.67 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 525.01 Crore and up 51.23 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 387.65 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 116.01 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 74.06 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 4.66 per cent, DIIs 7.99 per cent.

