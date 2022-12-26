Buy Vardhman Textiles, target price Rs 455: Emkay Global

Emkay Global has buy call on Vardhman Textiles with a target price of Rs 455. The current market price of is Rs 316.8.

., incorporated in the year 1973, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 9173.97 Crore) operating in Textiles sector.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Yarn, Fabric, Export Incentives, Garments, Others, Service Income for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 2499.98 Crore, down -11.72 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 2831.79 Crore and up 1.93 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2452.54 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 196.59 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 62.91 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 7.51 per cent, DIIs 16.56 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.