Buy UNO Minda, target price Rs 571: Axis Securities

Axis Securities has buy call on UNO Minda with a target price of Rs 571. The current market price of UNO Minda is Rs 524.Time period given by analyst is 3-4 weeks when UNO Minda price can reach defined target.

UNO Minda, incorporated in the year 1992, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 30019.64 Crore) operating in Auto Ancillaries sector.

UNO Minda key Products/Revenue Segments include Electronic Components, Sale of services, Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 2892.92 Crore, up 12.79 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 2564.87 Crore and up 35.50 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2135.05 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 153.56 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Nirmal K Minda, Mr.Ravi Mehra, Mr.Anand Kumar Minda, Ms.Paridhi Minda, Mrs.Pravin Tripathi, Mr.Krishan Kumar Jalan, Mr.Rajiv Batra, Mr.Satish Borwankar, Mr.Rakesh Batra. Company has S R & Co. LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 57 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

On the back of growth drivers, including diversified portfolio, growth capex pipeline and strong order books, the brokerage forecasts Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 22%/27%/42% over FY22-25E.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 70.11 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 9.06 per cent, DIIs 13.95 per cent.

