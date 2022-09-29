Buy Tata Motors, target price Rs 565: BNP Paribas

has buy call on . with a target price of Rs 565. The current market price of Tata Motors Ltd. is Rs 393.95.

Tata Motors Ltd., incorporated in the year 1945, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 133583.70 Crore) operating in Auto sector.

Tata Motors Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Motor Vehicles, Spare Parts & Others, Miscellaneous Goods, Sale of services and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 72822.02 Crore, down -8.22 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 79341.61 Crore and up 8.71 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 66988.05 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs -4987.01 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 46.4 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 13.71 per cent, DIIs 15.18 per cent.