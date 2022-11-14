Buy Tata Consultancy Services, target price Rs 3470: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has buy call on with a target price of Rs 3470. The current market price of Tata Consultancy Services is Rs 3334.05.

., incorporated in the year 1995, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 1220476.59 Crore) operating in IT Software sector.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Consultancy Income and Sale of Equipment & Software Licences for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 56274.00 Crore, up 5.09 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 53547.00 Crore and up 17.29 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 47978.00 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 10465.00 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Falling channel breakout containing entire decline since CY22 offering favourable risk-reward set up.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 72.3 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 13.5 per cent, DIIs 8.5 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.