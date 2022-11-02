Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, target price Rs 1200: Centrum Broking

Centrum Broking has buy call on with a target price of Rs 1200. The current market price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is Rs 1054.., incorporated in the year 1993, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 252398.04 Crore) operating in Pharmaceuticals sector.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Pharmaceuticals and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 11037.50 Crore, up 2.54 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 10763.90 Crore and up 12.07 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 9848.82 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 2260.17 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Sun focus is on gaining revenue traction, cost control/optimization, business continuity, and on the specialty basket. R&D may normalize to 6-8%, as clinical trials pick-up. SUNP maintains its leadership position in the domestic market and support from ROW markets is healthy. US market has been steady and improving its base riding on specialty business with new addition of Winlevi along with prescription increased to support the base further. The brokerage anticipates the specialty basket focus strategy to start paying better dividends from FY23E, which would add significant delta to earnings going ahead as most of the costs are already in the base. Given the optimization of the specialty play and stable India growth, the brokerage increases target multiple to 26x on Sep’24E (Earlier 24x) average EPS of FY24E & FY25E to arrive at a revised TP of Rs1,200. Maintain BUY. At CMP of Rs1,016, the stock trades at 28x FY23E EPS of Rs 35.8 and 24x FY24E EPS of Rs 43.





Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 54.48 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 14.95 per cent, DIIs 19.47 per cent.