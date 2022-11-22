Buy State Bank of India, target price Rs 715: Emkay Global

Emkay Global has buy call on with a target price of Rs 715. The current market price of State Bank of India is Rs 604.65.

State Bank of India, incorporated in the year 1955, is a banking company (having a market cap of Rs 534673.49 Crore).

State Bank of India key Products/Revenue Segments include Interest & Discount on Advances & Bills, Income From Investment, Interest and Interest On Balances with RBI and Other Inter-Bank Funds for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 114782.48 Crore, up 21.43 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 94524.30 Crore and up 13.49 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 101143.25 Crore. The bank reported net profit after tax of Rs 14752.00 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Bank reported a strong beat on profitability and its highest-ever PAT on the back of robust growth, strong margin uptick and lower LLP. Bank has guided for sustained healthy growth/margins and reduction in NPAs, which should drive RoA in the medium term.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 57.57 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 9.62 per cent, DIIs 25.09 per cent.

