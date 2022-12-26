Buy Solar Industries India, target price Rs 4760: ICICI Securities

has buy call on with a target price of Rs 4760. The current market price of Solar Industries India Ltd. is Rs 4096.

Solar Industries India, incorporated in the year 1995, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 36992.33 Crore) operating in Chemicals sector.

Solar Industries India key Products/Revenue Segments include Explosives (Industrial) and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 1570.96 Crore, down -3.28 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1624.22 Crore and up 96.69 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 798.68 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 188.69 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Satyanarayan Nuwal, Mr.Manish Satyanarayan Nuwal, Mr.Suresh Menon, Mr.Milind Deshmukh, Mr.Ajai Nigam, Mrs.Sujitha Karnad, Mr.Amrendra Verma, Mr.Sanjay Sinha. Company has Akshay Rathi & Associates as its auditors. As on 30-06-2022, the company has a total of 9 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

The stock is seen to benefit for its focus on

missile systems and long range guided bombs (explosives).

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 73.15 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 6.63 per cent, DIIs 14.73 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.