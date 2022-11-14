Buy Reliance Industries, target price Rs 2725: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has buy call on Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 2725. The current market price of is Rs 2617.95.

., incorporated in the year 1973, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 1772047.66 Crore) operating in Diversified sector.

Reliance Industries Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas, Income From Financial Services, Other Services, Others and Income from Retailing for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 236377.00 Crore, up 4.89 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 225360.00 Crore and up 32.55 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 178328.00 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 15587.00 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Breakout above a falling supply line joining highs since April 2022 and MACD in buy mode

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 50.57 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 26.3 per cent, DIIs 14.85 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.