Buy RBL Bank, target price Rs 176: Axis Securities

Axis Securities has buy call on with a target price of Rs 176. The current market price of RBL Bank Ltd. is Rs 153. Time period given by analyst is 3-4 weeks when RBL Bank price can reach defined target. Axis Securities recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 138.

RBL Bank, incorporated in the year 1943, is a banking company (having a market cap of Rs 9163.59 Crore).

Financials

For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 2848.31 Crore, up 1.13 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 2816.52 Crore and up 8.34 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2629.08 Crore. The bank has reported net profit after tax of Rs 187.51 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

The daily “Bollinger band” generated a buy signal as stock closed above the upper Bollinger Band. Also, the daily strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode and daily RSI cross above its reference line had generated a buy signal.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 28.5 per cent, DIIs 11.63 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.