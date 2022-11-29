Buy Prince Pipes & Fittings, target price Rs 660: JM Financial

has buy call on & Fittings with a target price of Rs 660. The current market price of Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. is Rs 556.4. Time period given by analyst is one year when Prince Pipes & Fittings’ share price can reach defined target.

Prince Pipes & Fittings, incorporated in the year 1987, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 6154.96 Crore) operating in Plastics sector.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Standalone Total Income of Rs 639.16 Crore, up 5.59 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 605.32 Crore and down -16.17 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 762.48 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs -24.11 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Jayant Shamji Chheda, Mr.Parag Jayant Chheda, Mr.Vipul Jayant Chheda, Mr.Ramesh Chandak, Mr.Dilip Deshpande, Mrs.Uma Mandavgane, Mr.Rajendra Gogri. Company has N A Shah Associates LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 11 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

JM Financial is bullish on the counter on the back of its medium-term growth drivers, including, increasing distribution footprint, improving CPVC and B2B mix, and recovery in agri-segment.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 62.94 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 4.15 per cent, DIIs 14.58 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.