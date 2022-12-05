Buy Piramal Enterprises, target price Rs 1200: Emkay Global Financial Services

Emkay Global Financial Services has buy call on with a target price of Rs 1200.The current market price of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. is Rs 898.95 .

Piramal Enterprises, incorporated in the year 1947, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 21390.23 Crore) operating in Diversified sector.

Piramal Enterprises key Products/Revenue Segments include Pharmaceuticals, Interest, Income From Financial Services, Sale of services, Dividend, Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 1956.23 Crore, down -47.50 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 3726.46 Crore and down -39.50 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 3233.59 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs -1708.48 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Ajay G Piramal, Mr.Anita George, Mr.Suhail Nathani, Mr.N Vaghul, Mr.Shikha Sharma, Mr.S Ramadorai, Ms.Anjali Bansal, Mr.Khushru Jijina, Mr.Kunal Bahl, Mr.Vijay Shah, Mr.Anand Piramal, Mr.Puneet Dalmia, Ms.Nandini Piramal, Dr.(Mrs.)Swati A Piramal, Mr.Rajiv Mehrishi. Company has Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 24 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

The brokerage is bullish on Piramal given the strong upside potential it offers on its target price.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 43.48 per cent stake in the company as of September 2022 quarter, while FIIs owned 32.05 per cent, DIIs 7.85 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.