Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for October 06, 2022

October 5, 2022
Alexander Graham
ET Now |

ET Now spoke to various experts and here’s what they have to recommend for today’s trading session. Nooresh Merani has a buy/sell recommendation on Ashok leyland and United Breweries while Kunal Bothra has a buy/sell recommendation on TCS and Torrent Power for today’s trading session. Check out the targets and stoploss.